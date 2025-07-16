Ultra-Orthodox Parties Exit Netanyahu Coalition
The Shas party has exited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government coalition, following a prior withdrawal by the United Torah Judaism party. Both parties left to protest the lack of guaranteed military conscription exemptions for religious students, leaving Netanyahu's government with a minority but not triggering immediate elections.
An ultra-Orthodox political shift has occurred as the Shas party withdrew from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on Wednesday, echoing a similar move by the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party earlier this week.
The Shas party's departure is rooted in dissatisfaction with lawmakers over the absence of assurance for military conscription exemptions for religious students. Expressing regret, Shas representatives declared their inability to remain in the government, following UTJ's exit.
This joint decision results in a minority government for Netanyahu, although it's not expected to precipitate immediate elections or hinder ongoing efforts for a Gaza ceasefire. The Israeli parliament's summer recess starts on July 27, offering Netanyahu time to address conscription concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)