Ultra-Orthodox Parties Exit Netanyahu Coalition

An ultra-Orthodox political shift has occurred as the Shas party withdrew from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on Wednesday, echoing a similar move by the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party earlier this week.

The Shas party's departure is rooted in dissatisfaction with lawmakers over the absence of assurance for military conscription exemptions for religious students. Expressing regret, Shas representatives declared their inability to remain in the government, following UTJ's exit.

This joint decision results in a minority government for Netanyahu, although it's not expected to precipitate immediate elections or hinder ongoing efforts for a Gaza ceasefire. The Israeli parliament's summer recess starts on July 27, offering Netanyahu time to address conscription concerns.

