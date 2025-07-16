Left Menu

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Exit Netanyahu Coalition

The Shas party has exited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government coalition, following a prior withdrawal by the United Torah Judaism party. Both parties left to protest the lack of guaranteed military conscription exemptions for religious students, leaving Netanyahu's government with a minority but not triggering immediate elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:37 IST
Ultra-Orthodox Parties Exit Netanyahu Coalition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An ultra-Orthodox political shift has occurred as the Shas party withdrew from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on Wednesday, echoing a similar move by the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party earlier this week.

The Shas party's departure is rooted in dissatisfaction with lawmakers over the absence of assurance for military conscription exemptions for religious students. Expressing regret, Shas representatives declared their inability to remain in the government, following UTJ's exit.

This joint decision results in a minority government for Netanyahu, although it's not expected to precipitate immediate elections or hinder ongoing efforts for a Gaza ceasefire. The Israeli parliament's summer recess starts on July 27, offering Netanyahu time to address conscription concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025