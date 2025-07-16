Reddy vs. Naidu: Battle Over Andhra Pradesh's Political Climate

In a fiery press conference, Andhra Pradesh's opposition leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, lambasted the ruling TDP-led NDA government for failing to deliver on electoral promises and for allegedly exploiting the police for political advantage. He positioned the YSRCP as the sole voice against these lapses.

Reddy articulated the YSRCP's ongoing protests addressing critical issues such as hiked power tariffs and the alleged discontinuation of key educational welfare programs, highlighting the party's dedication to provide relief to marginalized groups, including farmers, students, and unemployed youth.

Countering Reddy's claims, senior TDP leader G Deepak Reddy responded that the YSRCP's return to power is improbable, citing public discontent with its previous governance. He also defended the police department against allegations of functioning as 'collection agents' under political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)