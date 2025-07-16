Left Menu

Senators Urge FCC to Halt Media Outlet Investigation

Two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Ed Markey, have called on the FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, to suspend investigations into media outlets such as CBS News. They accuse the FCC of partisan attacks, demanding an end to interference in editorial judgments, citing a potential double standard with past Fox News actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:41 IST
Senators Urge FCC to Halt Media Outlet Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant appeal, two Democratic senators have petitioned the Federal Communications Commission Chair, Brendan Carr, to terminate ongoing investigations targeting media outlets, including CBS News.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ed Markey have formally corresponded with Carr, urging the cessation of what they describe as partisan attacks on CBS News and interference with the autonomy of independent journalism.

The senators reference previous incidents, such as Fox News' editing of a 2024 interview with then presidential candidate Donald Trump, to highlight a perceived double standard in how the FCC is handling CBS's editing of an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris for '60 Minutes.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025