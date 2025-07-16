Senators Urge FCC to Halt Media Outlet Investigation

In a significant appeal, two Democratic senators have petitioned the Federal Communications Commission Chair, Brendan Carr, to terminate ongoing investigations targeting media outlets, including CBS News.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ed Markey have formally corresponded with Carr, urging the cessation of what they describe as partisan attacks on CBS News and interference with the autonomy of independent journalism.

The senators reference previous incidents, such as Fox News' editing of a 2024 interview with then presidential candidate Donald Trump, to highlight a perceived double standard in how the FCC is handling CBS's editing of an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris for '60 Minutes.'

