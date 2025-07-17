Senators Demand FCC Cease Media Investigations

In a significant political move, U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Ed Markey called upon the FCC to terminate its investigations into major media outlets like CBS News. Their appeal was specifically directed at FCC Chair Brendan Carr, asserting the investigations were politically motivated.

The probe comes in response to allegations by former President Donald Trump, accusing CBS of selectively editing an interview with Kamala Harris during the 2024 election campaign. Trump claims CBS's editing favored the Democratic Party. Schumer and Markey's letter to Carr, first revealed by Reuters, emphasizes a perceived double standard, reminiscent of Fox News's past editing practices.

Schumer and Markey argue for press freedom, asserting that editorial discretion should not face government interference. CBS, facing a lawsuit from Trump, denies any misconduct and counsels the FCC to abandon the complaint, compartmentalizing it as an overreach of governmental power.

(With inputs from agencies.)