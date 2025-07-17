Senators Urge FCC to End Partisan Investigations Into CBS News

Two Democratic U.S. senators have called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to cease its investigations into CBS News and other media outlets, highlighting potential political bias. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ed Markey addressed the issue in a letter to FCC chair Brendan Carr, emphasizing the importance of maintaining independent media oversight.

The FCC's current investigation stems from allegations by former President Donald Trump, who claimed that CBS selectively edited an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 campaign against him. Trump accused CBS of attempting to sway the election in favor of the Democratic Party. He sued the network, amplifying the tension between media and political power.

Schumer and Markey's letter argued against the perceived double standards within the FCC, referencing similar issues with Fox News. The senators criticized Fox's editing of a Trump interview, which they claim misled viewers. Meanwhile, a Fox News spokesperson defended the network's practices, citing editorial norms. As this dispute unfolds, the role of the FCC in regulating media content remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)