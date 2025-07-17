Left Menu

Trump Secures Coca-Cola's Switch to Real Cane Sugar

President Donald Trump announced that Coca-Cola will utilize real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages after discussions with the company. The agreement follows Trump's engagement with Coca-Cola, showcasing a shift towards more natural ingredients in popular soft drinks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 01:56 IST
Trump Secures Coca-Cola's Switch to Real Cane Sugar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that Coca-Cola has committed to using real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages. This announcement comes after Trump's discussions with the beverage giant, signaling a significant change in the company's approach to sweeteners.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his gratitude for the cooperation he received from Coca-Cola. "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump stated. He extended his thanks to those in authority at Coca-Cola who participated in these discussions.

The move to real cane sugar reflects a broader trend towards natural ingredients in consumer products. As consumers grow increasingly health-conscious, companies are responding by reformulating products to meet new demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025