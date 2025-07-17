Trump Secures Coca-Cola's Switch to Real Cane Sugar

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that Coca-Cola has committed to using real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages. This announcement comes after Trump's discussions with the beverage giant, signaling a significant change in the company's approach to sweeteners.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his gratitude for the cooperation he received from Coca-Cola. "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump stated. He extended his thanks to those in authority at Coca-Cola who participated in these discussions.

The move to real cane sugar reflects a broader trend towards natural ingredients in consumer products. As consumers grow increasingly health-conscious, companies are responding by reformulating products to meet new demands.

