Trump's Battle Over Epstein Case Documents Deepens GOP Divide

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified criticism of Republican allies questioning his administration's approach to the Epstein case. This has laid bare divisions within the GOP coalition, challenging Trump's influence over party unity.

Trump accused dissenting Republicans of falling for a 'hoax' orchestrated by Democrats, disregarding their achievements. This controversy reveals lingering discord over the Epstein documents, exacerbated by conservative voices urging for transparency. The Justice Department recently confirmed no hidden conspiracy.

Former Trump adviser Mike Flynn publicly refuted the idea of a hoax, calling for a strategic reassessment. Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his support for Attorney General Pam Bondi while emphasizing the administration's economic successes over the Epstein controversy.