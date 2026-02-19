Bomb Threat Hoaxes Shake Uttarakhand District Courts

On Wednesday, the Dehradun district court in Uttarakhand received a bomb threat via email, triggering a comprehensive search operation by law enforcement, which ultimately found no suspicious objects within the premises.

The incident is part of a series of similar hoax threats targeting multiple district courts across the state, including in Nainital, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag. In each case, authorities responded with stringent security protocols but discovered no explosives or dangerous materials.

Despite these threats being hoaxes, police and bomb disposal teams remain on high alert, implementing rigorous security measures to ensure safety and maintain public order in the region's judicial institutions.