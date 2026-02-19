Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Shake Uttarakhand District Courts

A bomb threat was emailed to the Dehradun district court, leading to an extensive search that found no suspicious items. Similar threats have targeted other courts in Uttarakhand, including Nainital and Uttarkashi, but all have been false alarms. Authorities have heightened security measures in response.

On Wednesday, the Dehradun district court in Uttarakhand received a bomb threat via email, triggering a comprehensive search operation by law enforcement, which ultimately found no suspicious objects within the premises.

The incident is part of a series of similar hoax threats targeting multiple district courts across the state, including in Nainital, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag. In each case, authorities responded with stringent security protocols but discovered no explosives or dangerous materials.

Despite these threats being hoaxes, police and bomb disposal teams remain on high alert, implementing rigorous security measures to ensure safety and maintain public order in the region's judicial institutions.

