Bomb Threat Hoaxes Jolt Telangana's Court Complexes

Panic swept through two court complexes in Telangana on Wednesday after bomb threats were received, prompting intense security measures, authorities reported.

The CBI court in Hyderabad's Nampally was the first to activate alarms following an email indicating that RDX IEDs had been concealed in the judge's chamber and court area. The email warned of detonation upon the arrival of remote control-carrying individuals. Security teams, including bomb detection and disposal units, thoroughly combed the premises before deeming the threat a hoax.

Similarly, the district court in Karimnagar received an email threat suggesting explosive devices were planted, set to go off at 12:05 p.m. This incident led to evacuations and a search operation involving bomb and dog squads. No suspicious items were found, and this threat was also classified as a hoax. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email origins and apprehend those culpable.

