Bomb Hoax Unfolds in Dehradun: A District Court's Brush with Threats

On Wednesday, the Dehradun district court was at the center of a security scare when an email threatened a bomb attack. Authorities acted swiftly, initiating a comprehensive search of the premises.

After a thorough inspection with the involvement of senior police officials, the bomb disposal squad (BDS), and dog units, the threat was dismissed as a hoax. No dangerous materials were discovered.

Similar threatening emails have targeted several district courts in Uttarakhand, including locations like Nainital and Uttarkashi. Each threat prompted exhaustive searches, but all were ultimately deemed false alarms, offering a sigh of relief to the judicial community.

(With inputs from agencies.)