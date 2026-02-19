Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Unfolds in Dehradun: A District Court's Brush with Threats

Dehradun's district court received a bomb threat email, leading to an extensive search. The police found no suspicious materials. Other district courts in Uttarakhand, including Nainital and Uttarkashi, have also faced similar threats recently, all of which were later confirmed as hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:29 IST
Bomb Hoax Unfolds in Dehradun: A District Court's Brush with Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Dehradun district court was at the center of a security scare when an email threatened a bomb attack. Authorities acted swiftly, initiating a comprehensive search of the premises.

After a thorough inspection with the involvement of senior police officials, the bomb disposal squad (BDS), and dog units, the threat was dismissed as a hoax. No dangerous materials were discovered.

Similar threatening emails have targeted several district courts in Uttarakhand, including locations like Nainital and Uttarkashi. Each threat prompted exhaustive searches, but all were ultimately deemed false alarms, offering a sigh of relief to the judicial community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026