Coca-Cola Sweetens Deal with Real Cane Sugar in the U.S.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump revealed that Coca-Cola will now incorporate real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages. This development is a result of Trump's recent discussions with the beverage giant, in line with the Make America Healthy Again initiative.

The initiative, promoted by the Trump administration and associated with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., encourages food manufacturers to exclude artificial ingredients. Traditionally, Coca-Cola uses corn syrup in its American products, while opting for cane sugar in certain international markets.

Kennedy has voiced concerns over high sugar consumption in America and emphasizes a diet based on "whole food." While both the White House and Coca-Cola have yet to comment, these changes might set a precedent for healthier food industry practices.