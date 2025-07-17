Left Menu

Coca-Cola Sweetens Deal with Real Cane Sugar in the U.S.

President Trump announced that Coca-Cola will use real cane sugar in its American beverages following talks with the company. This move aligns with the Make America Healthy Again initiative pushing for healthier food formulations. Coca-Cola in the U.S. typically uses corn syrup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 02:18 IST
Coca-Cola Sweetens Deal with Real Cane Sugar in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump revealed that Coca-Cola will now incorporate real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages. This development is a result of Trump's recent discussions with the beverage giant, in line with the Make America Healthy Again initiative.

The initiative, promoted by the Trump administration and associated with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., encourages food manufacturers to exclude artificial ingredients. Traditionally, Coca-Cola uses corn syrup in its American products, while opting for cane sugar in certain international markets.

Kennedy has voiced concerns over high sugar consumption in America and emphasizes a diet based on "whole food." While both the White House and Coca-Cola have yet to comment, these changes might set a precedent for healthier food industry practices.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025