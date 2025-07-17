Tensions Surge: Druze Caught in Syrian-Israeli Crossfire
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasizes the protection of Druze citizens amid escalating Israeli military actions in southern Syria. The conflict intensifies with air strikes on Damascus, while U.S. authorities work to mediate. Israel pledges support for Druze communities threatened by Syrian government forces.
In an assertive stance, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed to prioritize the protection of the Druze community, following a significant escalation of Israeli military actions in southern Syria. Addressing the nation after Israeli air strikes on Damascus, Sharaa condemned any attempts to involve the Druze citizens in foreign confrontations.
The Israeli military's air strikes represent a stark escalation against Sharaa's government, which it describes as barely disguised jihadists. This move aims to thwart government forces from advancing into the southern region and target the Druze population, with the backing of Israel's own Druze minority. The U.S. is actively engaged in mediating this volatile situation, hoping for a swift resolution.
The United Nations Security Council is set to convene to deliberate on the ongoing conflict, with Israel reiterating its commitment to counter any threats to its borders. As tensions surge, the fate of the Druze community during this conflict remains a focal point, highlighted by Israeli Druze efforts to support their Syrian counterparts across the border.
