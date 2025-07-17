Medvedev's Stark Warning: Unveiling Confrontation in Europe

The Kremlin has chosen not to comment on remarks made by former president Dmitry Medvedev concerning potential preemptive strikes on the West. Medvedev's comments highlighted the 'confrontational environment' in Europe.

Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated on Thursday that the West appears to be engaging in a full-scale war against Russia. He suggested that Russia should consider responding firmly and possibly with preemptive strikes, according to the TASS state news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked for his opinion on the matter, clarified that he would not delve into details. As a representative of President Vladimir Putin, he noted that Medvedev was speaking for himself, leveraging his extensive experience, and voicing his own perspective.

