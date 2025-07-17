Left Menu

Medvedev's Stark Warning: Unveiling Confrontation in Europe

The Kremlin refrains from commenting on ex-president Dmitry Medvedev's remarks about possible preemptive strikes against the West, acknowledging his point about a confrontational environment in Europe. Medvedev claims the West is waging a full-scale war against Russia and suggests Moscow respond forcefully if necessary.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:34 IST
Medvedev's Stark Warning: Unveiling Confrontation in Europe
The Kremlin has chosen not to comment on remarks made by former president Dmitry Medvedev concerning potential preemptive strikes on the West. Medvedev's comments highlighted the 'confrontational environment' in Europe.

Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated on Thursday that the West appears to be engaging in a full-scale war against Russia. He suggested that Russia should consider responding firmly and possibly with preemptive strikes, according to the TASS state news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked for his opinion on the matter, clarified that he would not delve into details. As a representative of President Vladimir Putin, he noted that Medvedev was speaking for himself, leveraging his extensive experience, and voicing his own perspective.

