Political Ruckus: Right to Reply Controversy in Maharashtra Assembly

Tensions flared in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as members of the ruling Shiv Sena and opposing Shiv Sena (UBT) clashed, leading to a house adjournment. Central to the controversy was the discretion of Speaker Rahul Narwekar, accused of partiality, which incited demands for opposition reply rights.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:39 IST
  India

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed considerable chaos and a temporary adjournment on Thursday as factions of the ruling Shiv Sena and opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) confronted each other vocally. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also leads the Shiv Sena, had just concluded his remarks under Assembly Rule 293, addressing housing and urban development issues.

The contention arose when opposition MLA Bhaskar Jadhav requested the right to respond, a practice usually afforded to the member initiating the debate. However, Speaker Rahul Narwekar declined Jadhav's request, citing the absence of Aaditya Thackeray, the initial speaker. This decision prompted a vocal uproar, and agitated Shiv Sena members aimed criticisms at Jadhav, resulting in a ten-minute pause in proceedings.

After the session resumed, friction intensified as accusations of biased conduct were exchanged. Jadhav persistently criticized Narwekar's alleged partiality, arguing that governmental queries largely focused on Mumbai, neglecting broader statewide issues. The ongoing debate spotlights a deeply divided house over representation and fairness in legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

