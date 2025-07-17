Operation Midnight Hammer: U.S. Strikes Impact Iranian Nuclear Sites
A new U.S. assessment reveals significant destruction to one of Iran's nuclear sites by U.S. strikes in June, potentially setting back enrichment capabilities by up to two years. While officials claim success, other targeted sites may resume nuclear activities shortly. Tehran insists on civilian nuclear intent.
A recent U.S. assessment uncovered substantial effects of June's American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with one site seemingly crippled, according to current and former officials as reported by NBC News. The Fordow site experienced the most damage, hindering enrichment capabilities by up to two years.
The attacks, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer, targeted three locations, yet only one showed significant impairment. Officials indicate that other sites might resume nuclear enrichment soon, should Iran choose to. Despite this, Tehran continues to assert its nuclear ambitions are strictly for civilian purposes.
The White House, via spokesperson Anna Kelly, maintained the operation succeeded entirely in obliterating Iran's nuclear capabilities. Pentagon's Sean Parnell emphasized the complete destruction claim, while early Defense Intelligence assessments suggested only a partial setback. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, however, confirmed significant damage to Fordow.
