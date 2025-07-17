Left Menu

Operation Midnight Hammer: U.S. Strikes Impact Iranian Nuclear Sites

A new U.S. assessment reveals significant destruction to one of Iran's nuclear sites by U.S. strikes in June, potentially setting back enrichment capabilities by up to two years. While officials claim success, other targeted sites may resume nuclear activities shortly. Tehran insists on civilian nuclear intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST
Operation Midnight Hammer: U.S. Strikes Impact Iranian Nuclear Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent U.S. assessment uncovered substantial effects of June's American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with one site seemingly crippled, according to current and former officials as reported by NBC News. The Fordow site experienced the most damage, hindering enrichment capabilities by up to two years.

The attacks, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer, targeted three locations, yet only one showed significant impairment. Officials indicate that other sites might resume nuclear enrichment soon, should Iran choose to. Despite this, Tehran continues to assert its nuclear ambitions are strictly for civilian purposes.

The White House, via spokesperson Anna Kelly, maintained the operation succeeded entirely in obliterating Iran's nuclear capabilities. Pentagon's Sean Parnell emphasized the complete destruction claim, while early Defense Intelligence assessments suggested only a partial setback. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, however, confirmed significant damage to Fordow.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025