Mixed Reactions: Trump's Policies Under Scrutiny

Recent polling indicates that only a quarter of American adults feel positively impacted by former President Donald Trump's policies. This data comes amidst tepid evaluations of Trump's performance on significant issues like the economy and healthcare, as identified by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Despite some Americans perceiving Trump as adept at negotiation and crisis management, a prevailing sentiment is that he struggles to empathize with day-to-day struggles. Among Republicans and Democrats alike, there's a split in opinion about the efficacy of his administration's decisions, including budgetary matters that promised financial reprieve.

Notably, concerns over rising inflation and contentious spending continue to cloud Trump's legacy. As conflicts persist overseas, Trump's domestic strategies, particularly in immigration and government expenditure, receive less than favorable reviews, underscoring a complex public perception of his presidential tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)