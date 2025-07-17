Left Menu

UK Lowers Voting Age to 16, Pioneering Democratic Inclusion

The UK government will lower the voting age to 16, reflecting their effort to boost democratic participation. This reform aligns with practices in Scotland, Wales, and nations like Austria and Brazil. The move is part of broader electoral changes, intended to foster inclusivity and security in elections.

The United Kingdom is set to lower its voting age from 18 to 16 before the next national election, the government announced on Thursday. This decision is part of a series of measures to boost democratic participation, as pledged by the Labour Party before its election in July 2024.

Joining countries like Ecuador, Austria, and Brazil, the UK aims to expand voting rights to younger citizens, following the lead of Scotland and Wales, which already allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local and regional elections.

Alongside lowering the voting age, other electoral reforms are being introduced, including automatic voter registration and the use of bank cards for voter identification. These changes are designed to promote inclusivity and protect against foreign political interference.

