Congress Criticizes Government's Foreign Policy Drift, Raises Global Concerns

The Congress party accused the Indian government of veering away from the nation's traditional foreign policy stance without consulting Parliament. They claim this shift has weakened India's global position. Congress demands a thorough parliamentary discussion to restore the national consensus on foreign policy, citing diminished global influence.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma voiced concerns that India's foreign policy drift has led to a decline in international influence, urging the government to introspect and recalibrate its approach. He called for transparency and consensus to maintain India's global standing, noting the loss of moral authority in international affairs.

The party criticized the government's decision to abstain from a UN vote on Gaza, contrasting it with the stance of other Global South and European countries. Congress argues India's traditional humanitarian leadership needs to be reclaimed, urging engagement with strategic partners to foster peace in troubled regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)