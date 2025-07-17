Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Foreign Policy Drift, Raises Global Concerns

The Congress accused the government of shifting from India's traditional foreign policy without Parliament's consultation, lowering India's global position. They demanded a parliamentary discussion on the issue, highlighting India's diminished influence and need for introspection, recalibration, and consensus rebuilding while criticizing India's abstention from a UN resolution on Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:22 IST
Congress Criticizes Government's Foreign Policy Drift, Raises Global Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party accused the Indian government of veering away from the nation's traditional foreign policy stance without consulting Parliament. They claim this shift has weakened India's global position. Congress demands a thorough parliamentary discussion to restore the national consensus on foreign policy, citing diminished global influence.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma voiced concerns that India's foreign policy drift has led to a decline in international influence, urging the government to introspect and recalibrate its approach. He called for transparency and consensus to maintain India's global standing, noting the loss of moral authority in international affairs.

The party criticized the government's decision to abstain from a UN vote on Gaza, contrasting it with the stance of other Global South and European countries. Congress argues India's traditional humanitarian leadership needs to be reclaimed, urging engagement with strategic partners to foster peace in troubled regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025