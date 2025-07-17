Left Menu

Leadership Shake-up in Gujarat Congress: Amit Chavda Returns as President

The Congress party has appointed Amit Chavda as the president of its Gujarat unit, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Tushar Chaudhary becomes the new Congress Legislature Party leader. The change follows poor performance in recent bypolls. Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy is named in-charge of organizational coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:43 IST
Leadership Shake-up in Gujarat Congress: Amit Chavda Returns as President
Amit Chavda
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Chavda has been reinstated as the president of the Gujarat Congress unit, succeeding Shaktisinh Gohil, who resigned after the party's recent electoral losses. This decision was announced by the Congress following their failure to secure seats in the Assembly bypolls.

Tushar Chaudhary, a former Union minister and son of Gujarat's first tribal chief minister, has been appointed the new Congress Legislature Party leader, replacing Chavda in that role. Chavda expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for their trust and vowed to strengthen the party in Gujarat.

Additionally, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed to oversee the organizational department to enhance district-level coordination and performance within the party. The Congress seeks to revitalize its presence in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025