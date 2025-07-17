Leadership Shake-up in Gujarat Congress: Amit Chavda Returns as President

Amit Chavda has been reinstated as the president of the Gujarat Congress unit, succeeding Shaktisinh Gohil, who resigned after the party's recent electoral losses. This decision was announced by the Congress following their failure to secure seats in the Assembly bypolls.

Tushar Chaudhary, a former Union minister and son of Gujarat's first tribal chief minister, has been appointed the new Congress Legislature Party leader, replacing Chavda in that role. Chavda expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for their trust and vowed to strengthen the party in Gujarat.

Additionally, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed to oversee the organizational department to enhance district-level coordination and performance within the party. The Congress seeks to revitalize its presence in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming elections.

