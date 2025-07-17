Leadership Shake-up in Gujarat Congress: Amit Chavda Returns as President
The Congress party has appointed Amit Chavda as the president of its Gujarat unit, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Tushar Chaudhary becomes the new Congress Legislature Party leader. The change follows poor performance in recent bypolls. Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy is named in-charge of organizational coordination.
- Country:
- India
Amit Chavda has been reinstated as the president of the Gujarat Congress unit, succeeding Shaktisinh Gohil, who resigned after the party's recent electoral losses. This decision was announced by the Congress following their failure to secure seats in the Assembly bypolls.
Tushar Chaudhary, a former Union minister and son of Gujarat's first tribal chief minister, has been appointed the new Congress Legislature Party leader, replacing Chavda in that role. Chavda expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for their trust and vowed to strengthen the party in Gujarat.
Additionally, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed to oversee the organizational department to enhance district-level coordination and performance within the party. The Congress seeks to revitalize its presence in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy is 'faulty', it is creating enemies: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad.
BJP Gears Up for National Leadership Change
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka
BJP makes lots of promises but forgets them after coming to power: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Raipur rally.
PM Narendra Modi has time to visit foreign nations but has no time to tour Manipur: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Raipur.