Protest Erupts Over ADM's Clash with Kairana MP

Samajwadi Party workers protested against ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh for allegedly misbehaving with MP Iqra Hasan. Led by SP district president Abdul Wahid, they demanded action at the divisional commissioner's office. Singh denies the accusations, while Wahid seeks intervention from Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party workers rallied on Thursday, voicing their discontent at the divisional commissioner's office over alleged misconduct by Additional District Magistrate Santosh Bahadur Singh.

The incident, involving party's Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, has sparked demands for strict action, led by SP district president Abdul Wahid.

Wahid has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene, as Singh denies the allegations, emphasizing the necessity for accountability among public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

