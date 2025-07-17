Protest Erupts Over ADM's Clash with Kairana MP

Samajwadi Party workers rallied on Thursday, voicing their discontent at the divisional commissioner's office over alleged misconduct by Additional District Magistrate Santosh Bahadur Singh.

The incident, involving party's Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, has sparked demands for strict action, led by SP district president Abdul Wahid.

Wahid has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene, as Singh denies the allegations, emphasizing the necessity for accountability among public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)