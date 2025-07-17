Trump Denies Special Prosecutor in Epstein Case
U.S. President Donald Trump will not suggest appointing a special prosecutor for the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. This decision was announced during a briefing with reporters, emphasizing the President's stance on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided against recommending the appointment of a special prosecutor for the Jeffrey Epstein case.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the decision on Thursday, stating, "The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That's how he feels."
The decision marks a significant stance from the President concerning the highly publicized and controversial case surrounding the late financier.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House
Trump planning UFC fight at White House for US 250th anniversary
Trump plans to sign his tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic
Trump announces plans to host UFC fight at White House for nation's 250th year of independence
Trump signs his tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic