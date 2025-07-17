Left Menu

Trump Denies Special Prosecutor in Epstein Case

U.S. President Donald Trump will not suggest appointing a special prosecutor for the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. This decision was announced during a briefing with reporters, emphasizing the President's stance on the matter.

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided against recommending the appointment of a special prosecutor for the Jeffrey Epstein case.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the decision on Thursday, stating, "The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That's how he feels."

The decision marks a significant stance from the President concerning the highly publicized and controversial case surrounding the late financier.

