Lawmakers Challenge USDA on Privacy Violations Amid Database Plans
Lawmakers have slammed the Trump administration's plan to create a database storing food aid recipients' private data, citing privacy concerns. They argue this initiative, aimed at checking immigration status, amounts to unlawful privacy violations and erodes trust in government programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The Trump administration's proposed plan to collect and store information about U.S. food aid recipients has been met with fierce opposition from lawmakers. They express concerns over privacy violations, especially pertaining to checking immigration status.
The initiative, led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aims to compile a comprehensive database to reduce waste within federal aid programs. However, it has sparked controversy due to privacy and legal concerns over the inclusion of sensitive data like social security numbers.
Critics, including Senator Adam Schiff, contend that this policy could breach federal law and erode public trust. Meanwhile, the USDA remains silent on these accusations as tensions rise with news that Immigration and Customs Enforcement could access Medicaid enrollee data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
