Left Menu

The Genius Act: A New Dawn for Stablecoins in the U.S.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark bill establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, marking a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. The bill, known as the Genius Act, aims to ensure transparency by requiring stablecoin issuers to back tokens with liquid assets and disclose reserve compositions monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:27 IST
The Genius Act: A New Dawn for Stablecoins in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards regulating the burgeoning digital asset industry by passing a bill focused on U.S.-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens, commonly known as stablecoins. This legislative move aims to provide a clear regulatory framework, a long-anticipated development that the sector has been advocating for, pouring substantial resources into political campaigns to promote this agenda.

The stablecoin legislation, called the Genius Act, has garnered bipartisan support, signifying a rare point of consensus between Democrats and Republicans. The bill sets out to ensure that stablecoins are backed by liquid assets and mandates issuers to disclose the composition of their reserves monthly, a move aimed at increasing transparency and trust in these digital currencies.

Former President Donald Trump, a controversial figure in the crypto space, is poised to sign the bill into law. This comes amidst ongoing tensions over his involvement in various cryptocurrency ventures, which have drawn scrutiny due to potential conflicts of interest. Despite these controversies, the White House maintains that there are no legal issues with Trump's crypto activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025