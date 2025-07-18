Rubio's Diplomatic Directive: A Shift in U.S. Election Commentary

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed American diplomats worldwide to refrain from commenting on the fairness or integrity of foreign elections. This directive, viewed as a departure from Washington's longstanding practice of promoting free and fair elections globally, was detailed in an internal note.

The edict, sent on July 17 via a State Department cable, dictates that election-related communication will only be released from Washington if there's a "clear and compelling" foreign policy interest. Rubio's order suggests a strategic reorientation towards forging international partnerships rather than focusing solely on elections' democratic values.

A State Department spokesperson reiterated the new approach aligns with the administration's emphasis on national sovereignty. This shift comes amid criticism of perceived U.S. double standards in foreign policy, as the Trump administration moves away from promoting democracy, altering the role of the State Department's human rights bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)