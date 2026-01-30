Nepal remembers martyrs who sacrificed life for democracy and freedom

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday urged all political parties and the general public to dedicate their efforts towards realizing the aspiration of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for civil liberty, democracy and national sovereignty. Nepal observes Martyr Week every year from Magh 10 to 16 according to local Bikram Samvat calendar and the last day is observed as the Martyr Day, falling this year on Friday, January 30. The day is observed by remembering the sacrifice made by martyrs Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharma Bhakta, Dasharath Chand and Ganga Lal Shrestha as well as contributions of other martyrs fighting the autocratic Rana rulers of the time. The four sacrificed their lives in 1941 that ultimately led to the establishment of democracy in the country in 1950. This is the first Martyr Day after the September 2025 Gen Z led protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli led government. President Paudel, in his message, urged the political parties, general public and all concerned to dedicate their sincere efforts towards realizing the aspiration of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for civil liberty, democracy and national sovereignty. ''I believe that progressing towards fulfillment of the aspirations of sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity through the federal democratic republican system of governance achieved by the sacrifice of the martyrs will be a true tribute to them,'' he said. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, members of her cabinet and scores of others paid homage to the main four martyrs by garlanding their statues at Martyr's Memorial in Lainchaur, Kathmandu. Karki, who heads the interim government ahead of the March 5 general elections, said the country now stands at a historic junction of change because of courage, awareness and resolution of the martyrs. ''It is because of their courage, awareness, and determination that the country stands at a historic turning point of change today, and no mother might ever experience loss of womb again,'' she said, referring to the sons who lost their lives in the September protests last year. ''Salute to the brave warriors who attained martyrdom in the Gen Z movement. It has rekindled hopes for justice, equality, accountable governance, and a bright future. The responsibility of building a nation-state based on governance values, ethics and respect for citizens should always remain in the memory of every ruler,'' Karki pointed out.

