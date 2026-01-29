Left Menu

EU: A Beacon of Democracy Amid Global Power Shifts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised the EU as a counter to imperialism, focusing on partnerships amid global power shifts. Emphasizing NATO's importance and Europe's strategic independence, Merz affirmed trans-Atlantic cooperation despite differing views. He championed EU unity and the pursuit of new trade alliances, advocating collective security responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a compelling discourse, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz positioned the European Union as a vital alternative to imperialism and autocracy, emphasizing its ability to create partnerships with like-minded nations in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Merz underscored the significance of NATO, advocating for Europe's enhanced defense efforts while maintaining a partnership with the U.S. but not as a subordinate. He rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on NATO's non-U.S. troops' roles in Afghanistan.

Speaking to lawmakers, Merz heralded the EU's rapid action against tariff threats and stressed Europe's need to learn power politics, promoting technological independence and economic growth. Firm on preserving and strengthening NATO, he emphasized mutual respect in alliances and acknowledged the sacrifices made by European troops in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

