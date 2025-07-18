The Final Curtain for Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

After a successful ten-year run, CBS will retire 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in May 2026, citing financial reasons unrelated to the show's performance. Colbert, a staple of political and social commentary, will not be replaced, marking the end of an era in late-night television.

Network executives highlighted the challenging financial landscape as the primary factor in ending the popular program, amid CBS's merger with Skydance Media. Paramount Global's legal and corporate maneuvers have garnered substantial public and political interest.

Paramount recently settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump, setting off speculation about the show's cancellation motivations, despite CBS's claims of financial impetus. The show's conclusion reflects broader shifts in viewing habits, with audiences gravitating towards streaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)