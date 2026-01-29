Massive Flight Cancellations Disrupt Thousands in December
In December, over 9.66 lakh passengers were affected by the cancellation of 6,890 flights, with IndiGo responsible for 82% of the disruptions due to operational issues. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed substantial fines and regulatory actions to address the situation.
- Country:
- India
In a turbulent December for air travel, a staggering total of 6,890 flight cancellations left 9.66 lakh passengers stranded, with the majority of these disruptions attributed to IndiGo. Official data shows that IndiGo accounted for over 82% of the total cancellations, prompting stringent regulatory actions.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) responded by cutting IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%. Fines totalling Rs 22.20 crore were also imposed on the airline amidst a wave of cancellations aggravated by over-optimised operations and inadequate regulatory frameworks.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted these issues while addressing the Lok Sabha. The minister noted that beyond IndiGo's challenges, adverse weather conditions compounded the industry-wide flight disruptions.
ALSO READ
Civil Aviation Upgrade at Air Force Station Leh Boosts Connectivity, Tourism
Aviation Ministry Assures: Pilot-Aircraft Ratio 'Adequate'
India's Soaring Skies: Aviation Market Set for Massive Expansion
India's Aviation Sector: Poised for Global Hub Status
Odisha Advances Aviation with New Training Centers