Massive Flight Cancellations Disrupt Thousands in December

In a turbulent December for air travel, a staggering total of 6,890 flight cancellations left 9.66 lakh passengers stranded, with the majority of these disruptions attributed to IndiGo. Official data shows that IndiGo accounted for over 82% of the total cancellations, prompting stringent regulatory actions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) responded by cutting IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%. Fines totalling Rs 22.20 crore were also imposed on the airline amidst a wave of cancellations aggravated by over-optimised operations and inadequate regulatory frameworks.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted these issues while addressing the Lok Sabha. The minister noted that beyond IndiGo's challenges, adverse weather conditions compounded the industry-wide flight disruptions.