Taiwan's Strategic Restraint Amidst Rising Tensions

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reaffirmed the nation's commitment to avoiding conflict with China, despite China's increasingly aggressive military posturing. Her remarks came during a speech delivered at the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei.

Hsiao underscored the importance of maintaining a strategic restraint, emphasizing that provocative actions do not align with Taiwan's interests. She urged for a peaceful coexistence, aiming to defuse tensions and ensure stability in the region.

The Vice President highlighted that while Taiwan remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, provoking confrontation is counterproductive and does not contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes between Taiwan and China.