Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Restraint Amidst Rising Tensions

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim asserted that Taiwan does not aim to incite conflict with China, despite China's provocative military activities. She emphasized the need for Taiwan to maintain a non-confrontational stance to avoid escalating tensions, speaking at the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:53 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Restraint Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reaffirmed the nation's commitment to avoiding conflict with China, despite China's increasingly aggressive military posturing. Her remarks came during a speech delivered at the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei.

Hsiao underscored the importance of maintaining a strategic restraint, emphasizing that provocative actions do not align with Taiwan's interests. She urged for a peaceful coexistence, aiming to defuse tensions and ensure stability in the region.

The Vice President highlighted that while Taiwan remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, provoking confrontation is counterproductive and does not contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes between Taiwan and China.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025