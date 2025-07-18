Left Menu

Chaitanya Baghel Arrest: Bhupesh Baghel Takes Aim at Central Government

In response to the arrest of his son, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel vehemently criticizes the central government, labeling the move as a political strategy to muffle opposition voices. Baghel vowed not to succumb under pressure, as the ED pursues a significant investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:48 IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate arrested his son Chaitanya, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a fierce tirade against the central government on Friday, accusing it of stifling opposition voices. After the arrest, the Senior Congress leader declared his determination to stand firm against central pressure.

Baghel asserted that Congress's ongoing fight against Adani is being undermined by this new strategy to silence dissent. He claimed the targeting of his son was a tactic to prevent any opposition against Adani, vowing not to be intimidated. Notably, Chaitanya was detained on his birthday, and Baghel recalled his advisor being targeted on his own birthday the previous year.

The Enforcement Directorate's action followed raids at Chaitanya's residence in Chhattisgarh, as part of its wider probe into suspected money laundering linked to the extensive liquor scam. This comes months after Rs 30 lakh was seized from the Baghel residence during an earlier investigation. The ED accuses a cartel of illegal commissions totaling Rs 2,161 crore through manipulations in the liquor trade involving government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

