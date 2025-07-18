Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Ambassador Nominee to Malaysia

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, challenging the proposed appointment of Nick Adams as the envoy to Malaysia.

Adams, known for his social media presence and 'alpha male' branding, was nominated by President Donald Trump. His outspoken criticism of Islam and support for Israel's actions in Gaza have sparked protests in Malaysia, mainly composed of ethnic Muslims who express solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The demonstration comes amid crucial trade deadlines for Malaysia, which faces potential tariffs from Washington if agreements are not reached by August 1. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the importance of maintaining strong U.S.-Malaysia relationships while considering the nomination. Protesters urge the Malaysian government to exercise its rights to reject Adams under international diplomatic norms.