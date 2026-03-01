US-Israel Joint Strikes and the End of an Era in Iran

In a dramatic escalation, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military attack on Iran, leading to reports of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Israeli sources confirmed the report to The Associated Press, while Tehran has yet to issue an official statement regarding Khamenei's status.

The counter-offensive was swift as Iran deployed missiles and drones targeting Israeli and American military installations in the region. The initial wave of attacks by US-Israel forces focused on specific Iranian targets, including locations around Khamenei's office in Tehran, causing widespread destruction.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the toppling of much of Iran's senior leadership in the strikes. In a conversation with NBC News, Trump hinted at the removal of a substantial part of Iran's decision-making echelon. Uncertainty looms over the succession of Iran's leadership and the resulting geopolitical ramifications.