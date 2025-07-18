Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Sets Guidelines for Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day Rally

The Calcutta High Court permitted Trinamool Congress processions for Martyrs' Day rally with strict timing guidelines. Processions are allowed until 8 am, paused until 11 am to avoid congestion, then resumed. The court denied a stay request and stressed the need for smooth traffic flow. TMC's lawyer alleges political motives behind the petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:55 IST
Calcutta High Court Sets Guidelines for Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day Rally
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission for the Trinamool Congress to proceed with its Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 but imposed strict timing restrictions for processions within the city. Processions are allowed up to 8 am, will cease until 11 am to manage traffic congestion, then resume.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh instructed the Kolkata police to prevent traffic disruptions in the vicinity of the High Court and the central business district during the critical hours. The court also directed a swift response from the state and petitioners by late August and early September, respectively.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta's request for a stay on the order was denied, while the TMC's lawyer argued the petition was politically motivated to disrupt the rally commemorating the 1993 police firing incident against Congress protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025