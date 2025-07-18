Calcutta High Court Sets Guidelines for Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day Rally

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission for the Trinamool Congress to proceed with its Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 but imposed strict timing restrictions for processions within the city. Processions are allowed up to 8 am, will cease until 11 am to manage traffic congestion, then resume.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh instructed the Kolkata police to prevent traffic disruptions in the vicinity of the High Court and the central business district during the critical hours. The court also directed a swift response from the state and petitioners by late August and early September, respectively.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta's request for a stay on the order was denied, while the TMC's lawyer argued the petition was politically motivated to disrupt the rally commemorating the 1993 police firing incident against Congress protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)