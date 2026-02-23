Left Menu

Skywalks and Roadwork: Delhi's Plan to Tackle Traffic Congestion

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has announced plans to decongest major roads in East Delhi, including the construction of a skywalk at the Laxmi Nagar intersection. This initiative aims to improve vehicular and pedestrian movement, with feasibility studies underway for further decongestion solutions.

Skywalks and Roadwork: Delhi's Plan to Tackle Traffic Congestion
  India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to alleviate traffic congestion in East Delhi, focusing on key roads such as the Geeta Colony Road, Patparganj Road, and Mother Dairy Road.

A significant component of the initiative is the proposed construction of a skywalk at the notoriously congested Laxmi Nagar intersection, intended to facilitate pedestrian movement. This project has received financial approval, and tenders will be issued shortly.

The plan also includes extensive recarpetting and footpath revamping to aid traffic flow. Feasibility studies will explore various decongestion solutions, including underpasses or flyovers, factoring in economic, environmental, and social costs.

