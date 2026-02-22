Alleged Molestation Sparks Concern Over Women's Safety in Kolkata

A woman was allegedly molested after being forcibly taken into a car in Kolkata's Behala area, according to police reports on Sunday. The accused, Arnab Sau, was apprehended for outraging the woman's modesty based on a complaint from the victim's father.

Police said Sau compelled the woman into the vehicle near Behala Chowrasta, molested her, then expelled her from the car after slowing down. Law enforcement tracked the car to a parking spot on Diamond Harbour Road, which aided in Sau's arrest.

Authorities are investigating to determine if Sau was previously known to the victim, seeking to clarify the incident's sequence. This event has intensified the focus on women's safety, a priority for new Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.