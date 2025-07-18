Chris Waller's Potential Rise to Federal Reserve Chair
Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller expressed willingness to accept the position of Fed chair if President Donald Trump were to offer it to him. Although appointed by Trump to the Fed's Board of Governors in 2019, Waller has yet to be contacted about the chair position.
Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller recently expressed his openness to accepting the role of Fed chair if President Donald Trump were to extend the offer. However, he has not received any such communication from the president so far.
Waller mentioned a 2019 interaction with President Trump, who had previously asked him if he would be interested in serving. Following his affirmative response, Trump appointed him to the Fed's Board of Governors.
Despite his readiness and past appointment by Trump, Waller confirmed that he has yet to be approached regarding the Fed chair position.
