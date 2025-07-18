Left Menu

Chris Waller's Potential Rise to Federal Reserve Chair

Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller expressed willingness to accept the position of Fed chair if President Donald Trump were to offer it to him. Although appointed by Trump to the Fed's Board of Governors in 2019, Waller has yet to be contacted about the chair position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:06 IST
Chris Waller's Potential Rise to Federal Reserve Chair
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller recently expressed his openness to accepting the role of Fed chair if President Donald Trump were to extend the offer. However, he has not received any such communication from the president so far.

Waller mentioned a 2019 interaction with President Trump, who had previously asked him if he would be interested in serving. Following his affirmative response, Trump appointed him to the Fed's Board of Governors.

Despite his readiness and past appointment by Trump, Waller confirmed that he has yet to be approached regarding the Fed chair position.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025