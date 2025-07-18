Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Staunchly Opposes Maharashtra Government's Language Policy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray warned against implementing a three-language policy in Maharashtra. Voicing concerns over a brawl between rival party supporters, he criticized the current political leadership for tarnishing the state's image. Thackeray urged restraint in drawing parallels with states facing lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:10 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Staunchly Opposes Maharashtra Government's Language Policy
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his disapproval of the Maharashtra government's proposal to enforce a three-language policy. Addressing the media on the last day of the monsoon session, Thackeray highlighted a recent assembly scuffle that, he said, marred the state's reputation.

Thackeray condemned the incident involving supporters of rival MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Gopichand Padalkar, stating it damaged Maharashtra's image nationwide. He criticized the ruling BJP-led government, claiming their actions brought disgrace to the state's dignity and governance.

In response to comparisons with other states experiencing disorder, Thackeray denied any correlation with 'UP-Bihar culture.' Stressing Maharashtra's distinct identity, he emphasized the need to prevent generalizations based on isolated incidents involving negative elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025