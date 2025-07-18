Uddhav Thackeray Staunchly Opposes Maharashtra Government's Language Policy

In a strong statement, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his disapproval of the Maharashtra government's proposal to enforce a three-language policy. Addressing the media on the last day of the monsoon session, Thackeray highlighted a recent assembly scuffle that, he said, marred the state's reputation.

Thackeray condemned the incident involving supporters of rival MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Gopichand Padalkar, stating it damaged Maharashtra's image nationwide. He criticized the ruling BJP-led government, claiming their actions brought disgrace to the state's dignity and governance.

In response to comparisons with other states experiencing disorder, Thackeray denied any correlation with 'UP-Bihar culture.' Stressing Maharashtra's distinct identity, he emphasized the need to prevent generalizations based on isolated incidents involving negative elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)