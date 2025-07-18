Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala Tour: Honoring Legacies and Building Bridges

Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala to pay respects to Congress veterans, including A K Antony, Oommen Chandy, C V Padmarajan, and Thennala G Balakrishna Pillai. His visits were part of a memorial event for Oommen Chandy, as well as condolence visits to the families of the recently deceased Congress leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made notable visits in Kerala, stopping by the residence of party veteran A K Antony. The visit was characterized as a courtesy call by party sources.

Gandhi's visit coincides with his attendance at the second death anniversary memorial of Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister, in Puthuppally, Kottayam district. While in Kerala, he offered condolences to the family of the late C V Padmarajan, a significant figure in the Kerala Congress.

Additionally, he paid his respects to the family of another former KPCC president, Thennala G Balakrishna Pillai. The visits highlight Gandhi's commitment to honoring the legacies of Kerala's eminent Congress leaders.

