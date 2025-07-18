Rahul Gandhi's Kerala Tour: Honoring Legacies and Building Bridges

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made notable visits in Kerala, stopping by the residence of party veteran A K Antony. The visit was characterized as a courtesy call by party sources.

Gandhi's visit coincides with his attendance at the second death anniversary memorial of Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister, in Puthuppally, Kottayam district. While in Kerala, he offered condolences to the family of the late C V Padmarajan, a significant figure in the Kerala Congress.

Additionally, he paid his respects to the family of another former KPCC president, Thennala G Balakrishna Pillai. The visits highlight Gandhi's commitment to honoring the legacies of Kerala's eminent Congress leaders.

