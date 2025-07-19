Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Fresh Charges Amid Ongoing Investigation
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces new charges related to his declaration of martial law. These include abuse of authority and obstruction. Yoon, already on trial for insurrection, denies the allegations. The special prosecutor, appointed in June, continues to lead the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's former president, has been indicted on additional charges amid an ongoing investigation. The special prosecutor revealed charges of obstruction of rights, record deletion, and impeding arrest warrant execution.
Already facing insurrection charges, Yoon denies wrongdoing. His legal team has yet to address the latest indictments.
Incarcerated at Seoul Detention Center, Yoon's plea for release was denied by the court this week, as the investigation led by the special prosecutor intensifies.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former President Yoon Faces Detention Over Martial Law Decree
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Detention Request Over Martial Law Insurrection
Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Arrest Over Martial Law Decree
Netanyahu Aide Faces Indictment for Leaking Military Secrets
High Court Drama: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Possible Detention Over Martial Law Controversy