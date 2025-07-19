Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Fresh Charges Amid Ongoing Investigation

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces new charges related to his declaration of martial law. These include abuse of authority and obstruction. Yoon, already on trial for insurrection, denies the allegations. The special prosecutor, appointed in June, continues to lead the investigation.

Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's former president, has been indicted on additional charges amid an ongoing investigation. The special prosecutor revealed charges of obstruction of rights, record deletion, and impeding arrest warrant execution.

Already facing insurrection charges, Yoon denies wrongdoing. His legal team has yet to address the latest indictments.

Incarcerated at Seoul Detention Center, Yoon's plea for release was denied by the court this week, as the investigation led by the special prosecutor intensifies.

