Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Fresh Charges Amid Ongoing Investigation

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's former president, has been indicted on additional charges amid an ongoing investigation. The special prosecutor revealed charges of obstruction of rights, record deletion, and impeding arrest warrant execution.

Already facing insurrection charges, Yoon denies wrongdoing. His legal team has yet to address the latest indictments.

Incarcerated at Seoul Detention Center, Yoon's plea for release was denied by the court this week, as the investigation led by the special prosecutor intensifies.