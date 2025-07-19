Left Menu

Political Tensions Arise Over Tragic Student Electrocution in Kerala

Kerala's Education Minister criticized UDF and BJP for politicizing the fatal electrocution of 13-year-old Mithun. He noted financial aid efforts and rebuked black flag protests targeting ministers. The minister assured accountability for the incident, highlighting swift government action and support for the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:24 IST
Political Tensions Arise Over Tragic Student Electrocution in Kerala
Mithun
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic electrocution of a 13-year-old student, Mithun, at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kerala has sparked political tensions. The student died after coming into contact with a live wire on the school premises.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has accused the UDF and BJP of using the tragedy for political gains, alleging that activists blocked ministerial visits with black flag protests. He questioned whether those groups have offered financial support to the grief-stricken family.

Meanwhile, Sivankutty announced various financial aid measures, including a Rs 10 lakh from the Kerala School Teachers Association and Rs 5 lakh from the state electricity board. The government also plans to build a house for the family, underscoring its swift response. He pledged accountability and strict action against any school management failures linked to the incident.

