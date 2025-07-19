Secret Diplomacy: Moshe Dayan's Covert Mission to India

In 1977, Israeli Foreign Minister Moshe Dayan embarked on a secretive mission to India, disguised and using a false identity, to initiate diplomatic relations with India. Despite attempts to persuade Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Foreign Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dayan's mission ended unsuccessfully as tensions overshadowed opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

Dayan's discreet visit, detailed in Abhishek Choudhary's book 'Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee and the Hindu Right's Path to Power', highlights the complexities of India-Israel relations. The Janata government, cautious of potential fallout, chose to keep the meeting under wraps, fearing political repercussions if news leaked.

This little-known episode underscores India's intricate foreign policy stance during a transformative period, with Dayan departing India frustrated, reflecting on India's cautious diplomacy amidst the broader geopolitical landscape of the time.

