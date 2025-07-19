Political Storm: YSRCP Leader Midhun Reddy Faces Investigation

In a significant development, YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy has presented himself before the Special Investigation Team investigating the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam tied to the previous regime.

His questioning coincides with the arrest of other implicated figures, intensifying the political skirmish between YSRCP and the ruling party led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP leaders have accused the government of utilizing the judicial process as a tool for politically motivated accusations, firmly maintaining Reddy's innocence and committing to exposing alleged governmental misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)