Political Storm: YSRCP Leader Midhun Reddy Faces Investigation
YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team regarding a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The investigation is part of a larger political clash with the ruling party. YSRCP accuses the government of political vendetta, while affirming Reddy's determination to prove his innocence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy has presented himself before the Special Investigation Team investigating the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam tied to the previous regime.
His questioning coincides with the arrest of other implicated figures, intensifying the political skirmish between YSRCP and the ruling party led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
YSRCP leaders have accused the government of utilizing the judicial process as a tool for politically motivated accusations, firmly maintaining Reddy's innocence and committing to exposing alleged governmental misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Vendetta or Legal Accountability? The Controversial Case of Bikram Singh Majithia
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Reverent Visit to Nandyal's Sacred Temple
Democracy Under Siege: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses N Chandrababu Naidu of Authoritarian Tactics in Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit: Paving New Paths for Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu: Leading Education Revolution with Mega PTM