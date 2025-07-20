Japan's Political Crossroads: Rising Tensions in Upper House Election

Japanese voters are on the brink of potentially dramatic political changes as they head to the polls in a hotly contested upper house election this Sunday. Key issues at stake include skyrocketing prices and immigration policies that pose challenges to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his grip on power.

Current opinion polls suggest that Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, along with its coalition partner Komeito, may fail to secure the 50 seats required to maintain control of Japan's 248-seat upper house of parliament. Opposition parties, advocating for tax cuts and increased public spending, appear poised to make significant gains.

The election results could have serious implications for Japan's economic stability and its trade negotiations with the United States. A failure to achieve a favorable trade deal by August 1 could result in hefty tariffs, putting further strain on an economy already grappling with inflationary pressures, such as a dramatic rise in rice prices.