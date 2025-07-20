Parliament Faces Showdown: Opposition Demands Answers on Key Issues

An all-party meeting organized by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed opposition parties voicing concerns over several key issues, including the revision of the voter roll in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack, and claims by US President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire.

During a press interaction post-meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi pressed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the matters raised, especially the alleged security lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack and issues surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The government reiterated its call for cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of House proceedings.

The opposition, united under the INDIA bloc, is set to challenge the government in the coming sessions, demanding debates on both local law and order issues and international diplomatic claims made by Trump. RJD's Sasmit Patra accentuated the urgency of addressing the 'collapse' in state governance, calling for concrete steps.