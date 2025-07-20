Left Menu

Parliament Faces Showdown: Opposition Demands Answers on Key Issues

An all-party meeting precedes Parliament's Monsoon session, where opposition parties raised concerns about voter roll revisions in Bihar, a terror attack in Pahalgam, and US President Trump's ceasefire claims. The government seeks cooperation for smooth proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:15 IST
Parliament Faces Showdown: Opposition Demands Answers on Key Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party meeting organized by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed opposition parties voicing concerns over several key issues, including the revision of the voter roll in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack, and claims by US President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire.

During a press interaction post-meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi pressed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the matters raised, especially the alleged security lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack and issues surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The government reiterated its call for cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of House proceedings.

The opposition, united under the INDIA bloc, is set to challenge the government in the coming sessions, demanding debates on both local law and order issues and international diplomatic claims made by Trump. RJD's Sasmit Patra accentuated the urgency of addressing the 'collapse' in state governance, calling for concrete steps.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025