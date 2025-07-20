Parliament Prepares for Heated Monsoon Session Amid Controversial Claims

In a preparatory meeting for the Monsoon session of Parliament, the government assured all parties of its commitment to addressing concerns raised by the opposition, notably regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor.

The meeting saw opposition members highlight pressing issues such as voter roll revisions in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack, and alleged poll discrepancies. They called for transparency and responses, particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the session looms, the government emphasizes its willingness to ensure orderly proceedings and discuss critical matters in accordance with parliamentary traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)