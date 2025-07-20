Left Menu

Parliament Prepares for Heated Monsoon Session Amid Controversial Claims

The government announced readiness to address opposition-raised issues in the coming Monsoon session of Parliament, including President Trump's 'ceasefire' claims. Coordination for a smooth session is sought, with opposition leaders calling for Prime Minister Modi's response on various controversial topics, such as Operation Sindoor, voter roll revisions, and law enforcement challenges.

In a preparatory meeting for the Monsoon session of Parliament, the government assured all parties of its commitment to addressing concerns raised by the opposition, notably regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor.

The meeting saw opposition members highlight pressing issues such as voter roll revisions in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack, and alleged poll discrepancies. They called for transparency and responses, particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the session looms, the government emphasizes its willingness to ensure orderly proceedings and discuss critical matters in accordance with parliamentary traditions.

