Odisha's Law and Order Crisis: BJD MP's Call to Action in Parliament
BJD MP Sasmit Patra plans to address the increasing crimes against women in Odisha during the Monsoon Parliament Session. Recent tragic events, including fatal attacks on women, highlight the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Patra calls for urgent action and supports opposition efforts to tackle the issue.
- Country:
- India
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra announced intentions to spotlight the escalating crimes against women in Odisha during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting Monday. His remarks followed an all-party meeting in New Delhi.
Patra, speaking to ANI, emphasized the critical state of affairs in Odisha, where women and girls face increasingly frequent assaults. He criticized the Odisha BJP government as incompetent and ineffective in managing the collapsing law and order situation. Recent incidents, such as the tragic death of a college student allegedly harassed by a department head, have sparked statewide political outrage.
Patra also expressed solidarity with opposition parties, echoing similar concerns previously voiced by former BJD MP Amar Patnaik regarding the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Puri district. The girl suffered severe burns after being tied to a tree and set on fire by attackers in broad daylight. Patnaik demands stringent punishment for the culprits to deter future crimes.
ALSO READ
Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule
Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule
Outcry in Bihar: Gopal Khemka's Murder Sparks Concern Over Law and Order
Rising Concerns Over Law and Order in Bihar as Murder of Businessman Sparks Outcry
High-Profile Murder Casts Spotlight on Law and Order in Bihar