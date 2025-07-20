Odisha's Law and Order Crisis: BJD MP's Call to Action in Parliament

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra announced intentions to spotlight the escalating crimes against women in Odisha during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting Monday. His remarks followed an all-party meeting in New Delhi.

Patra, speaking to ANI, emphasized the critical state of affairs in Odisha, where women and girls face increasingly frequent assaults. He criticized the Odisha BJP government as incompetent and ineffective in managing the collapsing law and order situation. Recent incidents, such as the tragic death of a college student allegedly harassed by a department head, have sparked statewide political outrage.

Patra also expressed solidarity with opposition parties, echoing similar concerns previously voiced by former BJD MP Amar Patnaik regarding the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Puri district. The girl suffered severe burns after being tied to a tree and set on fire by attackers in broad daylight. Patnaik demands stringent punishment for the culprits to deter future crimes.