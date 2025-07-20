Left Menu

Odisha's Law and Order Crisis: BJD MP's Call to Action in Parliament

BJD MP Sasmit Patra plans to address the increasing crimes against women in Odisha during the Monsoon Parliament Session. Recent tragic events, including fatal attacks on women, highlight the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Patra calls for urgent action and supports opposition efforts to tackle the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:05 IST
Odisha's Law and Order Crisis: BJD MP's Call to Action in Parliament
BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra announced intentions to spotlight the escalating crimes against women in Odisha during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting Monday. His remarks followed an all-party meeting in New Delhi.

Patra, speaking to ANI, emphasized the critical state of affairs in Odisha, where women and girls face increasingly frequent assaults. He criticized the Odisha BJP government as incompetent and ineffective in managing the collapsing law and order situation. Recent incidents, such as the tragic death of a college student allegedly harassed by a department head, have sparked statewide political outrage.

Patra also expressed solidarity with opposition parties, echoing similar concerns previously voiced by former BJD MP Amar Patnaik regarding the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Puri district. The girl suffered severe burns after being tied to a tree and set on fire by attackers in broad daylight. Patnaik demands stringent punishment for the culprits to deter future crimes.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025