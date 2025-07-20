Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: The Unsung Journey of Muslim Women in Lok Sabha

Muslim women have been significantly under-represented in India's Lok Sabha, with only 18 making it to the Lower House since independence. A new book chronicles their struggles and achievements, highlighting how dynastic politics and individual resilience have paved their paths to power despite numerous challenges.

Muslim women have long been under-represented in India's Lok Sabha, with only 18 ever elected to the Lower House since independence. This startling revelation comes from a new book by Rasheed Kidwai and Ambar Kumar Ghosh, exploring their journeys and highlighting the challenges they faced on their path to power.

The book unveils how dynastic politics, often seen as a hindrance to democratic growth, has played a vital role in increasing Muslim women's representation. Thirteen of the eighteen are from political families, demonstrating that family ties have significantly impacted their political journeys.

Despite representing 7.1% of India's population, Muslim women's presence in the Lok Sabha remains minuscule. The book underscores the systemic challenges and individual triumphs these women encountered, painting a poignant picture of their efforts to break barriers and make a mark in Indian politics.

