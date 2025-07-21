Political Instability Looms as Japan's Ruling Coalition Loses Upper House Majority

In a significant blow to Japan's political landscape, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the upper house parliamentary election on Monday, according to NHK public television. This marks the first time the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has lost majority status in both parliamentary houses since its inception in 1955.

The coalition, composed of the LDP and its junior partner Komeito, needed an additional 50 seats beyond their existing 75 to clinch a majority. With the results underway and two seats pending, they managed to secure just 46 seats, throwing the coalition into a minority position in both houses.

This setback intensifies political instability amid soaring prices and public dissatisfaction with government measures. Concurrently, pressures from U.S. trade disputes add challenges, with frustrated voters turning towards populist parties. The emerging populist party, Sanseito, gaining traction, pushing 'Japanese First' policies, and contributing to the proliferation of xenophobic rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)