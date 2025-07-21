Left Menu

Sanseito: The Populist Wave Reshaping Japan

The far-right Sanseito party surged to prominence in Japan's upper house elections, advocating for a nationalist agenda and economic reforms. Led by Sohei Kamiya, the party gained traction despite criticism of xenophobia. Inspired by global populism, Sanseito seeks to reshape Japanese politics with its growing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 06:17 IST
The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as a significant force in Japan's latest upper house election, securing notable victories through a nationalist agenda centered on warnings against immigration and promises of economic reforms.

The Sanseito party, born on the digital front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, seized an opportunity to influence mainstream politics with its aggressive "Japanese First" campaign. From its YouTube origins, the party grew its representation significantly, winning 14 seats in the 248-seat chamber, adding to their scant presence in the lower house.

Amidst a political landscape shaken by the loss of majority by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito coalition, Sanseito's rise has accentuated weaknesses in traditional parties. Sohei Kamiya, echoing global populism and inspired by the likes of Donald Trump, is steering the party's strategic direction towards further growing their presence while focusing on collaboration with smaller political groups.

