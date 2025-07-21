Sanseito: The Populist Wave Reshaping Japan

The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as a significant force in Japan's latest upper house election, securing notable victories through a nationalist agenda centered on warnings against immigration and promises of economic reforms.

The Sanseito party, born on the digital front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, seized an opportunity to influence mainstream politics with its aggressive "Japanese First" campaign. From its YouTube origins, the party grew its representation significantly, winning 14 seats in the 248-seat chamber, adding to their scant presence in the lower house.

Amidst a political landscape shaken by the loss of majority by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito coalition, Sanseito's rise has accentuated weaknesses in traditional parties. Sohei Kamiya, echoing global populism and inspired by the likes of Donald Trump, is steering the party's strategic direction towards further growing their presence while focusing on collaboration with smaller political groups.