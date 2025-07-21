Election Defeat Spurs Political Turmoil in Japan: Premier Shigeru Ishiba Determined to Stay

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his intention to continue leading the country despite his coalition's setback in upper house elections. As ballots were counted, pressure mounted from within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), with some members openly questioning his leadership.

Ishiba's commitment to negotiate upcoming tariffs with the United States underscores his decision to remain in power. However, analysts caution that his hold on power may be weak, given the opposition's growing strength and internal party disagreements. Japan's political climate remains tense as the potential for a leadership shift looms.

Market reactions were mixed following the elections, with Japanese bonds selling off and the yen strengthening slightly. The election outcomes have sparked discussions of tax cuts and welfare proposals, complicating Ishiba's economic strategy for Japan, the world's most indebted nation.

